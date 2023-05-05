Wagner boss says he will pull troops out of Bakhmut
Published
Leader of Russia's Wagner Group threatens to withdraw his troops from Ukrainian city of Bakhmut by Wednesday in row over ammunition suppliesFull Article
Published
Leader of Russia's Wagner Group threatens to withdraw his troops from Ukrainian city of Bakhmut by Wednesday in row over ammunition suppliesFull Article
Russia's Wagner mercenary group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened to pull his troops out of Bakhmut, Ukraine next week due to an..