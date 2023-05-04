What is Cinco de Mayo? The holiday's origin and why it's celebrated in Mexico, US
Published
When it comes to Cinco de Mayo, many Americans are ill-informed about what's being celebrated. For starters, it has nothing to do with Independence Day.
Published
When it comes to Cinco de Mayo, many Americans are ill-informed about what's being celebrated. For starters, it has nothing to do with Independence Day.
10 Facts
About Cinco
de Mayo.
1. The holiday celebrates
the 'Battle of Puebla' in 1862.
2. At Puebla,..