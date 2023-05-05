Miami Grand Prix: George Russell leads Mercedes one-two in opening practice
George Russell leads Lewis Hamilton to a Mercedes one-two with Red Bull's Max Verstappen only fourth in first practice at the Miami Grand Prix.Full Article
