Prince Harry arrives at King Charles' coronation without Duchess Meghan
Prince Harry has arrived for his father King Charles III's coronation, without his wife, Duchess Meghan.
According to body language expert Judi James, nervy Prince Harry showed 'subliminal signs of tensions' as he waited for King..
Princess Anne's feathered cap seemed to get in the way of the Duke of Sussex at the ceremony Saturday in London.