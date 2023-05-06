Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry & Leroy Sane goals send Bayern four points clear

Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry & Leroy Sane goals send Bayern four points clear

BBC News

Published

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane score as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen to move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Full Article