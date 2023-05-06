Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry & Leroy Sane goals send Bayern four points clear
Published
Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane score as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen to move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.Full Article
Published
Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane score as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen to move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.Full Article
Bayern Munich stretched their lead at the Bundesliga summit to four points as goals from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane clinched a 2-1..