Coronation: Metropolitan Police criticised over anti-monarchy group arrests
Scotland Yard has defended its actions, saying it acted proportionally during a "once in a generation" event.Full Article
Louisa Hillwood from activist group Rising Animals recalls her time in a cell over the Coronation weekend, saying the police are..
The Metropolitan Police made a number of arrests in central London ahead of the King's coronation on Saturday
Six members of Britain's leading anti-monarchy protest group have been arrested in London ahead of King Charles III's coronation..