LeBron James overcomes slow start, Anthony Davis bounces back as Lakers roll Warriors
Published
LeBron James and the Lakers got off to an uneven start but they soon got rolling and ran away from the Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead.
Published
LeBron James and the Lakers got off to an uneven start but they soon got rolling and ran away from the Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead.
Led by Anthony Davis's 30 points and 23 rebounds, the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers defeat the No. 6 seed Golden State..