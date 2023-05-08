Australia: Woman survives on wine during five days stranded in outback
Published
A 48-year-old teetotal woman survived on wine and snacks after getting stranded in Australia's outback.Full Article
Published
A 48-year-old teetotal woman survived on wine and snacks after getting stranded in Australia's outback.Full Article
ViewAn Australian woman is thankful after police found her five days after she went missing in dense bushland 200 miles northeast..
A 48-year-old teetotal woman survived on wine and snacks after getting stranded in bushland.