The Kerala Story banned in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee directs removal of film from theatres
Controversial film The Kerala Story has been banned in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.Full Article
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee termed 'The Kerala Story' as 'Distorted Story' and announced to ban the film in the state.
After being stopped from screening in theatres in Tamil Nadu, The Kerala Story has been banned by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata..