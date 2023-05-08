Woman stranded in Australian bush for five days survives by drinking wine
A woman who was stranded in the Australian bush for five days survived by eating sweets and drinking a bottle of wine.
ViewAn Australian woman is thankful after police found her five days after she went missing in dense bushland 200 miles northeast..
A 48-year-old teetotal woman survived on wine and snacks after getting stranded in bushland.