Millwall 3-4 Blackburn Rovers: Lions denied play-off spot by Rovers comeback
Millwall miss out on the Championship play-offs after Blackburn Rovers come from 3-1 down to win 4-3 in stunning fightback.Full Article
Gary Rowett rued Millwall’s inability to cope with the pressure of their play-off pursuit after they surrendered a two-goal lead..