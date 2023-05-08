Serbia: Thousands rally in Belgrade after mass shootings
Serbians took to the streets to demand better security and the resignation of top officials after two mass shootings, including one at a school, in recent days.Full Article
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announces amendments to the law on weapons and ammunition controls and increased police presence..
ViewA teenage boy opened fire at a school in Serbia's capital Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard, police said...