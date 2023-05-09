Israel has bombed the Gaza Strip overnight, killing three senior commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.Full Article
Israel kills three Islamic Jihad commanders in targeted Gaza strikes
Israeli air strikes on Gaza kill militant commanders and family members
euronews (in English)
The Palestinian Health Ministry confirms Islamic Jihad commanders and some family members were killed by Israeli airstrikes on the..
Israel strikes Gaza, killing three Islamic Jihad militant leaders
The Israel Defense Forces said that at least one of the commanders was responsible for recent rocket fire on Israeli territory.
Washington Post
Israeli aircraft strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli aircraft conducted strikes early Tuesday on Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli..
Upworthy