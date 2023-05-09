Lost woman survives 5 days in the wild on a bottle of wine
Published
Lillian Ip took a wrong turn and was stranded in the Australian wilderness. A teetotaler, she survived on a bottle of wine intended as a gift for her mother.Full Article
Published
Lillian Ip took a wrong turn and was stranded in the Australian wilderness. A teetotaler, she survived on a bottle of wine intended as a gift for her mother.Full Article
ViewAn Australian woman is thankful after police found her five days after she went missing in dense bushland 200 miles northeast..