Giant barge set to be used to house asylum seekers arrives in UK waters
A giant barge which will be used to house male asylum seekers off the Dorset coast has arrived in UK waters.Full Article
A controversial floating barge set to house around 500 male asylum seekers is expected to arrive in the UK in the coming days.