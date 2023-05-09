Joe Kapp, Quarterback Who Led Vikings to Super Bowl IV, Dies at 85
He found his way to the N.F.L. after playing eight seasons in Canadian football and was remembered for his toughness, playing through injury after injury.Full Article
'He was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings players in the organization’s history'