The tag #sexoffender will surely trend for Donald Trump all the way from this New York court to a November 2024 election.Full Article
Sexual abuse finding will resonate through Donald Trump's campaign
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Trump Couldn't Run From His Crimes Forever: MeToo Finally Caught Up With Him
Upworthy
Many Americans were dismayed when the infamous Access Hollywood tape didn't put an end to Donald Trump's presidential campaign in..
-
Trump world to donors: A dollar to DeSantis may as well be a donation to Biden
Upworthy
-
Trump found liable for sexual abuse, but not rape, of author E. Jean Carroll
Upworthy
-
Trump's strategy in E. Jean Carroll case was a massive failure
Upworthy
-
Donald Trump found liable for sexual abuse, defamation
Deutsche Welle
Advertisement
More coverage
BREAKING: Jury Finds Trump Liable For Sexual Abuse of E Jean. Carroll, Orders Him to Pay $5 Million in Damages
A New York City jury reached a verdict in the civil rape trial against former President Donald Trump, finding he did sexually abuse..
Mediaite
BREAKING: Jury Finds Trump Liable For Sexual Abuse of E Jean. Carroll, Orders Him to Pay Millions to Accuser
AP Photo/Seth Wenig A New York City jury reached a verdict in the civil rape trial against former President Donald Trump, finding..
Upworthy