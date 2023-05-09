Tucker Carlson, fired by Fox News, announces he's bringing his show to Twitter
Published
"For now we are are just grateful to be here," Tucker Carlson said in a Twitter video Tuesday announcing his new show.
Published
"For now we are are just grateful to be here," Tucker Carlson said in a Twitter video Tuesday announcing his new show.
Tucker Carlson from Fox News Returns to us via Twitter deal.
Tucker Carlson is moving to Twitter. Left: Janos Kummer/Getty Images, Right: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met..