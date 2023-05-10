Biden says border will be `chaotic for a while' when Title 42 ends
Published
President Joe Biden said it "remains to be seen" if the United States is ready for the surge of migrants expected at the border after Title 42 ends.
Published
President Joe Biden said it "remains to be seen" if the United States is ready for the surge of migrants expected at the border after Title 42 ends.
During a press briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has a “different..
friday Pete Santilli source told him cartels would be partnering with biden admin to fan up terror on the border. title 42 is..