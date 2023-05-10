Champions League: Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's second leg v Real Madrid 'a final'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side's Champions League second-leg match against Real Madrid is like "a final".
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side's Champions League second-leg match against Real Madrid is like "a final".
Jack Grealish says Manchester City will feel "unstoppable" when they host Real Madrid in a finely balanced second leg of their..