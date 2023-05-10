CPI report live updates: Data will show if inflation is falling as interest rates rise
Published
CPI report will show if inflation is slowing amid continued interest rate hikes and tighter limits on lending
Published
CPI report will show if inflation is slowing amid continued interest rate hikes and tighter limits on lending
ViewThe consumer price index, which measures the rate of inflation in the U.S., dropped to 4.9% for the 12-month period ending in..
The U.S. labor market cooled in April, but continues to resist the impact of high inflation and rising interest rates, with the..