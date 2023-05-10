Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher says her son has ADHD
Published
Deja Taylor, who is charged with child neglect and recklessly storing a firearm in connection with the shooting, spoke in an interview with ABC News.Full Article
Published
Deja Taylor, who is charged with child neglect and recklessly storing a firearm in connection with the shooting, spoke in an interview with ABC News.Full Article
ViewDeja Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old that shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6, spoke in an..
The mother of a six-year-old boy who allegedly shot his teacher is speaking out for the first time, saying she is "willing to take..