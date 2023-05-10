A man in South Carolina has claimed police shot at him nearly 50 times when he was having a mental health crisis in a parked truck while talking to his mother.Full Article
Man sues South Carolina police after bieng shot at 47 times during mental health crisis
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Man sues police after being shot at 47 times during mental health crisis
A man in South Carolina has claimed police shot at him nearly 50 times when he was having a mental health crisis in a parked truck..
Sky News