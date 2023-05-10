Heather Armstrong, author and mom blogger known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47
Pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, who laid bare her struggles with depression and alcoholism on her site Dooce.com, has died at 47.
The blogging world has lost a pioneer. Heather Armstrong, a writer who kick-started the mommy blogging trend by chronicling her..