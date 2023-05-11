UK sending Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine, defence secretary confirms
The UK is sending long-range missiles to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed.Full Article
The founder of the Wagner Group paramilitary forces Friday sharply criticized the Russian military, saying Russian troops had..
Boosting Ukraine’s fire power in its war against Russia, the United Kingdom has supplied multiple Storm Shadow cruise missiles to..