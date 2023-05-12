Mike Lynch, the British software tycoon, has been extradited to the US weeks after losing a long-running legal battle against the move.Full Article
British businessman Lynch extradited to US weeks after losing appeal
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mike Lynch: UK tech tycoon who founded software firm Autonomy is extradited to US
British technology tycoon Mike Lynch has been extradited to the US to face criminal charges. The founder of software firm Autonomy,..
City A.M.