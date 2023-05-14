Police investigating fatal shooting in Prince George’s County
Published
Prince George’s County police said they were responding to a fatal shooting in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Drive in the District Heights area.Full Article
Published
Prince George’s County police said they were responding to a fatal shooting in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Drive in the District Heights area.Full Article
ViewThree people charged in connection to the homicide of a 32-year-old Virginia man were arrested while driving a stolen car that..