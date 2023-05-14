Jayson Tatum's record-game helps Celtics rout Sixers, reach Eastern Conference finals
Jayson Tatum scored a Game 7-record 51 points as Boston beat throttled Philadelphia. The Celtics play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.
Jayson Tatum scored 51 points — the most in a Game 7 in NBA history — and the Boston Celtics beat the visiting Philadelphia..