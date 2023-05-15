Austrian train plays Hitler speech over loudspeaker
Staff and passengers were "upset" by the incident, for which two people have been charged.Full Article
Two Austrian men have been charged after speeches by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler were reportedly played on a train's loudspeaker..
