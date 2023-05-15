Two people have been arrested in South Carolina for allegedly trying to carry illegal drugs under a fake pregnancy belly, according to police.Full Article
Fake pregnancy belly 'used to conceal 1,500g of cocaine'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
1,500 grams of cocaine fall out of fake pregnancy belly during South Carolina traffic stop, police say
Two people were arrested in South Carolina for allegedly trying to traffic illicit drugs under a false pregnancy belly, authorities..
Upworthy