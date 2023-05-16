Thailand’s Harvard-educated election winner challenges military’s grip on power
Published
Victory of Pita Limjaroenrat’s progressive Move Forward party represents potential watershedFull Article
Published
Victory of Pita Limjaroenrat’s progressive Move Forward party represents potential watershedFull Article
Millions of Thais are set to vote in nationwide elections Sunday that pit the country’s pro-military establishment, which has..
By Charles E. Morrison and Phanwin Yokying*
Thailand’s parliamentary election on May 14 has been largely..