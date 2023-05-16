A chef has spent more than 100 hours cooking in a bid to achieve a new Guinness World Record.Full Article
Nigerian chef cooks for 100 hours in bid for Guinness World Record
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nigerian chef cooks nonstop for 100 hours to set new world record
A Nigerian chef set a new global record for the longest hours nonstop cooking as she cooked for 100 hours, surpassing the current..
Upworthy
Eyeing new global record, Nigerian chef cooks for nearly 100 hours
A Nigerian chef on Monday continued her quest to set a new global record for the longest hours of nonstop cooking as she cooked for..
Upworthy