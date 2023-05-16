U.S. Sues to Block Amgen’s $27.8 Billion Takeover of Horizon Therapeutics
The Federal Trade Commission said the deal would enable Amgen to “entrench” the monopoly positions of two Horizon drugs that lack competition.Full Article
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Tuesday it will sue to stop Amgen’s $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics...
