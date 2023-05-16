Sam Altman: CEO of OpenAI calls for US to regulate artificial intelligence
Published
Sam Altman says government regulation is "critical" to control the risks of artificial intelligence.Full Article
Published
Sam Altman says government regulation is "critical" to control the risks of artificial intelligence.Full Article
ViewSenators on Tuesday demonstrated the disturbing and convincing possibilities of artificial intelligence.
Senate..
Altman implored lawmakers to regulate artificial intelligence as members of the committee displayed a budding understanding of the..