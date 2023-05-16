'Time is running out': What to watch for in latest Biden, McCarthy meeting on debt ceiling
Work requirements for federal aid, oil and gas permitting reform and future spending caps are top areas of discussion in debt-ceiling talks.
Congressional leaders said they were optimistic a bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling could be possible within days even as..
ViewPresident Joe Biden and congressional leadership have started dialogue once again to try and come to an agreement on the..