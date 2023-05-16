Jamie Foxx to return to TV after health scare
The announcement comes after Corinne Foxx shared that Jamie Foxx “has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”Full Article
After a health scare that left him hospitalised for weeks, Jamie Foxx is returning to TV alongside his daughter Corinne Foxx.
Jamie Foxx's daughter has confirmed that her dad has been out of hospital "for weeks".