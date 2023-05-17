Victor Wembanyama winners? Spurs win NBA draft lottery to secure rights to No. 1 pick
The Spurs, who finished the 2022-23 season with a 22-60 record, won the NBA draft lottery and will have the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama.
Winning the NBA Draft Lottery means Wemby is on the way to San Antonio in 'an incredible day for the franchise'
Sorting through the winners and losers of the NBA draft lottery, which saw the Spurs land the top pick and the right to select..