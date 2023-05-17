Apple has revealed a new feature that will allow iPhones and iPads to generate digital reproductions of a user's voice.Full Article
New iPhone feature can create a voice that sounds like you in just 15 minutes
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Your iPhone will be able to talk in your voice soon
Upworthy
A new feature debuting this year for Apple devices will allow you to create a digital version of your own voice to use to speak..
-
Apple’s next big iPhone update lets users create a digital version of their voice
Upworthy
-
Your iPhone will soon be able to replicate your voice after 15 minutes of training
Upworthy
-
Apple's next big iPhone update lets you create a digital voice that sounds like you
Upworthy
-
BMW iX 2022 long-term test
Autocar
Advertisement
More coverage
Apple’s new ‘Personal Voice’ feature can create a voice that sounds like you or a loved one in just 15 minutes
As part of its preview of iOS 17 accessibility updates coming this year, Apple has announced a pair of new features called Live..
9to5Mac