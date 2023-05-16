American actor Danny Masterson drugged women's drinks so he could rape them before relying on his prominence in the Church of Scientology to avoid the consequences, a jury has been told in closing arguments at his trial.Full Article
That 70s Show star 'raped women and hid behind Church of Scientology', court told
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What Is Title 42, Why Are The Bishops Against It, And What Will Happen Now? – Analysis
By Peter Pinedo
Title 42, the public health law that for the last three years has limited immigration into the United..
Eurasia Review
What is Title 42, why are the bishops against it, and what will happen next?
Immigrants seeking asylum in the United States stand in line to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents in the early morning..
CNA