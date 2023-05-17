Man charged with double murder in Huddersfield
A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of two people found dead at a house in Huddersfield on Monday, West Yorkshire Police have said.Full Article
Marcus Osbourne is due before magistrates later charged with killing Steven Harnett and Katie Higton.
A man and a woman died at a house in Huddersfield, police say.