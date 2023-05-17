Democrat Donna Deegan Wins Jacksonville’s Mayor Race in Florida Upset
Donna Deegan is only the second Democrat to be elected mayor of Florida’s biggest city in the past three decades.Full Article
Mayor-elect of Jacksonville, Florida, Donna Deegan, joins Morning Joe to discuss her upset win over a DeSantis-backed Republican..
Democrat Donna Deegan, a former television anchor and founder of a charity group that works with breast cancer victims, on Tuesday..
Democrat Donna Deegan won the Jacksonville mayoral race Tuesday night, a shocking upset that hands Florida Democrats a major shot..