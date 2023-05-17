Italian Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune in Rome
Published
Novak Djokovic suffers his earliest exit at the Italian Open since 2013 when he was beaten by rising Danish star Holger Rune in the quarter-finals.Full Article
Published
Novak Djokovic suffers his earliest exit at the Italian Open since 2013 when he was beaten by rising Danish star Holger Rune in the quarter-finals.Full Article
Novak Djokovic suffers his earliest exit at the Italian Open since 2013 when he was beaten by rising Danish star Holger Rune in the..