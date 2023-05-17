Prince Harry's spokesperson sparked a media storm after releasing a statement saying the Sussexes were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase that was caused by "highly aggressive paparazzi" on Tuesday evening.Full Article
What we know so far as police play down Harry and Meghan 'pursuit'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Full police statement after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'near catastrophic pursuit'
Tamworth Herald
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly pursued by "highly aggressive" paparazzi in the US
-
Harry and Meghan Seek Both Privacy and Publicity After Paparazzi Car Chase
NYTimes.com
-
Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi
PIX 11
-
Prince Harry, Meghan pursued by photographers in NYC
USATODAY.com
-
Prince Harry, wife Meghan in 'near catastrophic car chase' involving pararazzi
IndiaTimes