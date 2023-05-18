Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok over security concerns
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a measure Wednesday banning TikTok in Montana, making it the first state to completely ban the social media app.
TikTok has come under scrutiny from authorities around the world over concerns that data could be passed to the Chinese government...
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte tweeted Wednesday that he has banned TikTok in the state “to protect Montanans’ personal and..