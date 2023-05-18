Montana has become the first state in the US to ban Chinese-owned popular video-sharing platform TikTok from personal devices.Full Article
Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok on personal devices
There is already a ban on having the app on some devices in the UK
ViewMontana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a bill banning TikTok from operating in the state, a move that is expected to lead to..