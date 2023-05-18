A copy of the Hebrew Bible, thought to be 1,100 years old and one of the world's oldest intact books, has been sold at auction for $38m (£30m).Full Article
World's oldest complete Hebrew Bible - at around 1,100 years old - sells for £30m
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Oldest most complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38m at auction
BBC News
The 1,100-year-old Codex Sassoon sells at auction for $38m - a record for handwritten text.
-
News24.com | World's oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38m
News24
-
A Hebrew Bible that is 1,100 years old sells for $38 million at an auction
NPR
-
A handwritten 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible that just sold for $38 million is among the most expensive manuscripts ever
Upworthy
-
1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible sells for $38M in New York auction
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
World's oldest Hebrew Bible among rare items to star in New York auctions
AFP English
A host of rare works including the world's oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible headline New York's spring sales. The Codex Sassoon is..
-
1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible sells for $38M auction in New York
SeattlePI.com
-
1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible sells for $38M auction in New York
Upworthy
-
The Codex Sassoon, the World’s Oldest, Most Complete Hebrew Bible, Sells for $38.1 Million
Upworthy
-
Jewish Presence In The Oral Narratives Of Idda Ouzddout And Idda Ouknssous Tribes – Analysis
Eurasia Review