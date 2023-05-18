20,000 RMT railway workers to go on strike in June
Published
RMT members working for 14 train companies will stage a fresh strike on June 2 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the union announced.Full Article
Published
RMT members working for 14 train companies will stage a fresh strike on June 2 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the union announced.Full Article
Around 20,000 members of staff will walk out on June 2
The RMT has announced fresh strike action this afternoon, with members working for 14 train companies in the national rail dispute..