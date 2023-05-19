Tom Kim goes viral after getting covered in mud at PGA Championship
Published
Tom Kim fell into a hazard in the first round at Oak Hill and emerged covered in mud. It was so bad he washed off in a creek and changed his shirt.
Even though Tom Kim carded a bogey after his losing battle with the mud on the sixth hole, he said it was all worth it. "I hope..
Kim quite literally made a mess on the par-4 6th at Oak Hill Country Club