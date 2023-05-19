Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Harry Styles among richest Britons under 35
Published
The musicians all have wealth of more than £150m, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.Full Article
Published
The musicians all have wealth of more than £150m, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.Full Article
BBC Local News: Suffolk -- The musicians all have wealth of more than £150m, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.
Ahead of The Sunday Times Rich List 2023, here are 11 UK celebrities who made the list over the years - from Harry Styles, Akshata..