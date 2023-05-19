Phillip Schofield's brother jailed for child abuse
Published
Timothy Schofield was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between 2016 and 2019.Full Article
Published
Timothy Schofield was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between 2016 and 2019.Full Article
Timothy Schofield, 54 was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019
There are reports the mum-of-three, aged 42, was not informed about Phil's brother Timothy's sexual abuse trial.
Reports suggest she was not told about Phil's brother Timothy's sexual abuse trial, either - but Phil has denied this, according to..